12 Malaysians missing in flood-hit northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI - A group of 12 Malaysian hikers have gone missing while hiking in northern India’s flood-hit state of Himachal Pradesh.

Torrential rains in parts of northern India have caused widespread floods and landslides, and Himachal Pradesh has been severely affected.

The families of the 12 Malaysian tourists who cannot be reached have sought the help of the country’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi, according to the Bernama news agency.

The Malaysian High Commission said it is in touch with the Indian authorities for information.

“We are in touch with the Indian authorities to find out the status of the Malaysians in Himachal Pradesh,” Mr Amizal Fadzli Rajali, Malaysia’s deputy high commissioner, told Bernama.

Mobile communication networks were disrupted in some areas, with thousands of vehicles waiting for rescue in various locations in Himachal due to roads being damaged.

State officials said they were trying to reach stranded local and foreign tourists. Among them were 15 Russians, who were stuck in the Kullu district’s Kasol area.

The priority is to safely evacuate tourists and then focus on repairing roads, water supplies, power lines and other infrastructure, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reports on Wednesday.

“We have managed to evacuate 50 per cent of tourists,” he said, adding that by 8pm local time, the number will reach 80 per cent.

The damage to infrastructure was estimated to be US$500 million (S$669 million).

Some 80 per cent of Himachal’s water and irrigation projects have been destroyed in the calamity, the chief minister said.

Pharmaceutical company Fermenta Biotech said on Tuesday that it had suspended work at its facility at Kullu.

Heavy monsoon rains have also battered the states of Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, with river waters rising sharply.

Delhi was on flood alert as the Yamuna River water level breached the danger mark. At least 100 people have died in rain-related incidents across north India. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK