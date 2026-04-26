12 injured in Bangkok after car crashes into KFC outlet in petrol station

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Glass panels were shattered, while tables, chairs and the counter area were badly wrecked.

BANGKOK - A BMW driven by a Chinese national crashed into a KFC restaurant inside a Bangchak petrol station on Sukhumvit 62 in Bangkok on April 25, injuring 12 people, including delivery riders, customers, restaurant staff and the driver.

Phra Khanong police and Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue volunteers were alerted at 7.50pm on April 25 to the crash. At the scene, officers found that a bronze-grey BMW sedan had ploughed into the KFC restaurant, causing heavy damage.

Glass panels were shattered, while tables, chairs and the counter area were badly wrecked.

A cream-coloured Toyota Camry, which had been waiting to refuel near the front of the petrol station, was also found with damage to its left rear side. It was believed to have been hit before the BMW lost control and crashed into the restaurant.

A total of 12 people were injured in the incident, including the BMW driver, KFC staff and delivery riders who had been waiting to collect food orders.

Initial reports said none of the injured were in a serious condition. Rescue workers took them to nearby hospitals.

The BMW driver was later identified as Chen, 47, a Chinese national, who was also injured in the crash.

A Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteer from the Bang Na police station point and a KFC employee gave similar accounts of the incident, saying several delivery riders and customers were injured, along with the driver.

A shaken KFC employee said the store manager had called and told them to come to the restaurant urgently.

At first, the employee thought it was only an ordinary car crash in front of the shop and did not expect the vehicle to smash into the restaurant, causing major damage and injuring several staff members.

Police are questioning the driver and witnesses at the scene, while also reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK