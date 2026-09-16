12 endangered proboscis monkeys killed as wildfires ravage Kalimantan

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About 60 proboscis monkeys lived in the area.

JAKARTA – Wildfires sweeping across Kalimantan have severely affected wildlife conservation efforts on the island, killing at least 12 endangered proboscis monkeys and leaving many critically endangered orang utans with respiratory infections, burn injuries and severe food shortages.

The authorities found the dead proboscis monkeys, along with several other animals, on Sept 14 after extinguishing a wildfire in Balimau village, Kalumpang district, South Kalimantan.