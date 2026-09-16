12 endangered proboscis monkeys killed as wildfires ravage Kalimantan
- Wildfires in Kalimantan have killed at least 12 endangered proboscis monkeys and caused severe injuries and respiratory infections in critically endangered orang utans.
- Conservation agencies are evacuating and treating affected wildlife while assessing habitat conditions for possible relocation.
- The fires have destroyed large areas of land, worsening wildlife habitat loss and spreading haze across South-east Asia, impacting human and animal health.
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JAKARTA – Wildfires sweeping across Kalimantan have severely affected wildlife conservation efforts on the island, killing at least 12 endangered proboscis monkeys and leaving many critically endangered orang utans with respiratory infections, burn injuries and severe food shortages.
The authorities found the dead proboscis monkeys, along with several other animals, on Sept 14 after extinguishing a wildfire in Balimau village, Kalumpang district, South Kalimantan.