11 Johor divisions of Malaysia’s Bersatu announce dissolution

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Bersatu's internal crisis has been worsening since the sacking of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, its former deputy president.

KLUANG - The cracks within Bersatu continue to deepen, with 11 of the party’s divisions in Johor announcing their dissolution.

Bersatu Pontian chief Datuk Isa Abdul Hamid said the difficult decision was made due to the worsening internal crisis, which eroded trust in party leaders.

“We love Bersatu deeply, but at this juncture, we are compelled to make a brave and dignified decision for the sake of religion, race and the nation.

“The prolonged leadership crisis, including the dismissal of senior leaders and MPs, has made the party’s direction unclear and eroded the confidence of members and voters.

“The inability of party president Muhyiddin Yassin and Johor Bersatu chairman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal to unite division leaders has caused us to lose confidence in the party, especially with the state election coming,” he said.

Mr Isa said this at a press conference in Simpang Renggam, attended by some 100 party members, including division chiefs.

Apart from Pontian, the other affected divisions were Simpang Renggam, Sembrong, Mersing, Johor Bahru, Pengerang, Labis, Tanjung Piai, Sri Gading, Ledang and Pulai.

He said two of the divisions, Mersing and Labis, have submitted official letters to party secretary-general Azmin Ali regarding the dissolution of their respective divisions, while the other divisions will do so in the near future.

He also did not rule out the possibility of more divisions following suit.

Meanwhile, former Johor Bahru Bersatu chief Datuk Zulkifli Bujang, who was among those sacked, said the group would make a consensus decision should they receive offers from other parties.

“We are not moving alone. Whatever decision is made next will be done together. Our struggle remains the same, only the platform may differ,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Azmin denied claims that four of its divisions in other states, Larut, Lembah Pantai, Kepala Batas and Tanjong, had been dissolved following the resignation of several committee members.

He said that the party constitution does not grant power to any party member, including division chiefs, to dissolve a division.

Mr Azmin said this following reports that more divisions and associate wings had announced plans to dissolve after the expulsion of deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

On Feb 13, Bersatu sacked 17 members, including several supreme council members, comprising MPs and state assemblymen, among them Opposition Leader Hamzah. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK