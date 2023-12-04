11 climbers killed as Indonesia volcano erupts, search on hold

JAKARTA - Eleven climbers were found dead in Indonesia on Dec 4 following the eruption at the weekend of the Merapi volcano in West Sumatra, an official said, as a search to find 12 more missing was temporarily halted over safety concerns.

Three survivors were found on Dec 4 along with the bodies of the 11 climbers, among 75 in the area at the time of the eruption said Mr Jodi Haryawan, spokesman for the local search and rescue team.

The 2,891m high volcano spewed ash as high as 3km into the sky on Dec 3. Authorities have raised the alert to the second-highest level and prohibited residents from going within 3km of the crater.

Video footage showed a huge cloud of volcanic ash spread widely across the sky and cars and roads covered with ash.

A small eruption was taking place on Dec 4 and the search was suspended, Mr Jodi said.

“It’s too dangerous if we continue searching now,” he added.

There were 49 climbers evacuated from the area earlier on Dec 4 and many were being treated for burns, he said.

Merapi is one of the most-active volcanoes on Sumatra island and its most deadly eruption was in April 1979, when 60 people died.

In 2023, it erupted between January and February and was spewing ash around 75m - 1,000m from the peak.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific’s so-called “Ring of Fire” and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the volcanology agency. REUTERS