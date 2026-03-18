1,054 nabbed for littering to date, says Malaysian authorities

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Malaysia's Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming stressed that even minor acts, including discarding cigarette butts carelessly, could result in heavy penalties.

SHAH ALAM - More than 1,000 people have been detained for littering offences in Malaysia, said its Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said that the offenders will be charged in court.

“As of this morning, the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) has apprehended 1,054 offenders,” he said at a press conference in Shah Alam on March 18.

Earlier, Mr Nga launched the expansion of a retail chain’s recycling programme in Shah Alam.

Mr Nga also said that some offenders have already begun serving community service sentences.

“Some were fined RM2,000 (S$651) and ordered to carry out duties such as sweeping roads, cleaning drains and public toilets for up to 12 hours.

“If they are not able to carry out the 12-hour service then they are required to complete the hours in multiple sessions in two-hour slots each day,” he added.

He stressed that even minor acts, including discarding cigarette butts carelessly, could result in heavy penalties.

“It is simply not worth it. A single cigarette butt could cost you RM2,000 and hours of community service,” he warned.

Mr Nga urged Malaysians to uphold cleanliness standards, especially as the country promotes itself during Visit Malaysia 2026.

“We must not only welcome tourists but also be honourable hosts. Set a good example and do not litter indiscriminately,” he said.

He said that large-scale cleaning operations would continue throughout Ramadan and after Hari Raya as part of broader public sanitation reforms being rolled out this year.

Mr Nga said more than 300 personnel will be deployed to monitor conditions during the festive period.

Community service penalties apply equally to all – locals, foreigners, adults and even minors, he noted.

“However strong enforcement may be, we still need public cooperation. Cleanliness is a shared responsibility. We have reminded the public many times that it is now time to practise what we believe,” he said.

On the expected surge in waste during the festive season, Mr Nga emphasised that the rule of law applies at all times.

“Whether it is a festival or not, if you litter, you will be held accountable.

“The same hand that throws rubbish will be the hand that cleans it up,” he said, advising the public to dispose of waste responsibly, especially when travelling.

“If you have rubbish in your car, keep it there until you reach home and dispose of it properly. Do not treat the streets as a rubbish bin,” he said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK