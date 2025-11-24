100kg iron rod detaches from truck, pierces car and kills its driver in JB

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The iron piece, estimated to weigh 100kg, detached from a tipper truck and pierced the MPV’s windshield, hitting the victim’s face.

BATU PAHAT, Malaysia - A family trip to Felda Pemanis, Segamat, turned tragic when one family member died after being struck by a dislodged metal longshaft from a tipper truck on Jalan Sri Bengkal, Sri Gading on Nov 24 morning, Sinar Harian reported.

The victim, Mr Juhari Murid, 63, was traveling with his wife Ms Zaina Khalid, 58, in an MPV driven by his brother, Aspar, 56, along with two other siblings from Senggarang, Batu Pahat, the Malay language daily reported.

The iron piece, estimated to weigh 100kg, detached from a tipper truck and pierced the MPV’s windshield, hitting the victim’s face.

However, everyone except Mr Juhari survived.

The victim’s son, Ms Noor Shahin, 31, received a call from a cousin informing him of the incident that claimed his father’s life.

“I rushed from Muar to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) Batu Pahat after being informed of the incident,” he said when met at the Forensic Unit on Nov 24.

He shared that he had a video call with his father the day before the incident, expressing excitement about meeting his three-month-old grandchild.

“Yesterday, my father was very happy. He said he couldn’t wait to meet his grandchild. I was supposed to return from Muar today to see him.

“Last week, I returned to Batu Pahat, and we met as usual. My father was very loving towards his four children and grandchildren,” he added.

He hoped the authorities would take appropriate action as the incident took his father’s life.

The funeral is expected to take place at Tanah Perkuburan Kampung Parit Simpan, Senggarang after evening prayers on Nov 24.

Batu Pahat OCPD Assistant Comm Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said that the victim, seated in the front passenger seat, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from Sri Gading Health Clinic.

“Initial investigations found the accident occurred while the car was en route from Parit Yaani heading to Segamat.

“Upon reaching the scene, an object believed to be a coupling shaft component detached from a truck coming from the opposite direction, crashing through the car’s windshield.

“The case is being investigated .... for reckless or dangerous driving causing death,” he said in a statement. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK