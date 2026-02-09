10 newly elected Thai MPs accused of ethics breach over push for royal insult law reform

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

People's Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut is among those accused of an ethics breach.

BANGKOK – Ten newly elected MPs from Thailand’s progressive party, including their top candidate for prime minister, were accused on Feb 9 of an ethics breach over their effort to reform the royal insult law, a move that could see them banned from politics.

Thailand’s lese majeste law shields the king and his family from criticism and carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years per offence.

The conservative Bhumjaithai party of caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul won a stunning election victory on Feb 8 , according to preliminary results, leaving the reformist People’s Party in second place despite having led in opinion polls.

However, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said it had referred the case of the 10 freshly elected People’s Party MPs to the Supreme Court on Feb 9 .

The lawmakers include first-choice prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, second-listed Sirikanya Tansakul and prominent MP Rangsiman Rome.

They were among 44 current and former progressive MPs accused of proposing to amend the lese-majeste law in the form of draft legislation, an NACC statement said.

“The investigation found that the draft Bill showed a lack of commitment to uphold the democratic system with the king as the head of state,” the NACC said, adding that their actions were a “serious breach of ethical standards”.

The accused who are currently MPs could be suspended if, as expected, the Supreme Court accepts the case.

If they are then found guilty, they could face a lifetime ban on holding political office and lose the right to vote for 10 years.

Mr Natthaphong, who has said his party will join the opposition in Parliament, told reporters on Feb 9 that he had received no notice from the NACC or the court.

Conservative elites remain deeply entrenched in Thailand, which has a history of progressive politicians being ousted and their parties disbanded by judicial orders.

Thailand’s constitutional court dissolved the predecessor of the People’s Party, Move Forward, in 2024, ruling its pledge to reform the kingdom’s strict lese majeste law amounted to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

Move Forward’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat was also prevented from becoming prime minister, despite the party winning the most votes in the 2023 election, and was banned from politics for 10 years. AFP