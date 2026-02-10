10 new active TB clusters detected in Malaysia so far in 2026

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease and is transmitted through the air to nearby close contacts.

– Malaysia has identified 10 new active tuberculosis (TB) clusters so far in 2026, all of which remained active as at Feb 7, the House of Representatives was told.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said Selangor recorded the highest number, with four clusters involving 10 cases.

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said in reply to a question from Kuala Langat MP Ahmad Yunus Hairi during Ministers’ Question Time on Feb 10: “Johor reported one cluster with 37 cases, while Kedah and Kelantan each recorded one cluster with two cases.

“This was followed by Pahang, with one cluster involving four cases, Perlis with one cluster involving two cases, and Sabah with one cluster involving five cases.”

Dr Ahmad Yunus had asked the Health Ministry to state the latest status of TB clusters by state, including the number of active cases still under monitoring.

He also asked the ministry to explain the specific screening and control measures implemented in high-risk institutions, such as boarding schools, prisons and worker hostels, to prevent further transmission.

Dr Dzulkefly said that in high-risk institutions such as boarding schools, prisons and worker hostels, screening is conducted in accordance with the Tuberculosis Information System Manual (TBIS 2018), which covers contact identification, evaluation and screening.

The screening process includes checking for symptoms such as a persistent cough, fever, loss of appetite and weight loss, as well as a clinical examination of the lungs.

“This is followed by chest X-ray and sputum examinations, including microscopy and culture,” he said.

The Health Minister added that control measures to prevent the spread of TB include ensuring that individuals diagnosed with TB receive early anti-TB treatment.

Dr Dzulkefly said: “Close contacts who do not have active TB are screened for TB infection or latent TB and are started on preventive treatment.

“Treatment is monitored daily through Directly Observed Therapy at the nearest health facility.

“In addition, symptomatic individuals are advised to practise proper cough etiquette, covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

“The Health Ministry continuously monitors the situation of TB clusters and strives to improve the delivery of quality services through early detection and treatment.”

On the Kota Tinggi, Johor cluster, the Health Minister said it should serve as a wake-up call for the whole country.

He said: “It involves a 72-year-old Al-Quran teacher who was teaching her students.

“As at Feb 7, there were 37 cases, involving 29 children and eight adults.”

He added that all of them are currently being treated at nearby health facilities.

TB is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which spreads through the air, particularly through close contact with an infected individual.

A TB cluster refers to the occurrence of two or more TB cases that are epidemiologically linked in terms of time, location or contact relationships, suggesting the presence of a common chain of transmission. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK