10 killed, 30 injured in Cambodia casino-hotel fire: Police

PHNOM PENH - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian casino-hotel on the border of Thailand, police said on Thursday.

The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in Poipet broke out late Wednesday night at around 11.30pm local time (12.30am Thursday in Singapore), Cambodian police said.

A provisional police report seen by AFP said “about 10 people died and 30 people injured”, adding that around 400 individuals were believed to be working at the casino.

Video footage shared online showed the massive complex ablaze, with some clips appearing to show people jumping from the burning building.

On Thursday morning, Fresh News showed images of the facade of a casino blackened by smoke, with fires still burning on the ground floor and charred debris on the pavement outside. One image showed the fire raging during the night, with flames engulfing multiple parts of the building and smoke billowing out.

Provincial and hospital officials could not immediately be reached.

Local media reported that foreign nationals were inside the casino at the time of the fire.

A Thai foreign ministry source said they were coordinating closely with local authorities, with the injured transferred to hospitals in Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province.

“The authorities have been trying to control the fire including by sending in firetrucks from the Thai side,” they said.

Sa Kaeo governor Parinya Phothisat said 32 Thais were being treated in hospitals in the province and one had died.

He could not confirm whether there were more casualties in Cambodia.

A volunteer with Thai rescue group the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said the blaze started on the first floor but spread quickly along the carpets, leaping up through the multi-storey building.

Casinos are a key part of Cambodia’s important tourism industry and a draw for visitors from Asian countries where gambling is banned. Cambodia has casino complexes in Phnom Penh and along its borders with Vietnam and Thailand.

Poipet’s casinos are popular with short-term visitors from Thailand, where gambling is illegal and unlicensed casinos operate underground.

The Grand Diamond City is one of a number of casino-hotels clustered along the Thai-Cambodian border. AFP, REUTERS