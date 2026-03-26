10 heritage landmarks in Penang to undergo restoration, upgrading

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The 124-year-old Queen Victoria Memorial Clock Tower is among the 10 heritage buildings in Penang slated for restoration and upgrading.

PENANG – Queen Victoria Memorial Clock Tower and Syed Al-Attas Mansion in George Town are among the 10 heritage landmarks in Penang slated for restoration and upgrading.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP), which received RM3.8 million (S$1.2 million) , will be responsible for nine projects, while George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) with RM500,000 will handle one project.

Penang island mayor A. Rajendran said the RM4.3 million allocation from the National Heritage Department (JWN) would also be used to improve public spaces within the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“It is a significant strategic initiative for Penang’s heritage treasures. These projects will ensure George Town continues to be a heritage city,” Mr Rajendran said at the mock cheque presentation ceremony at the Brown Gallery in Jalan Padang Kota Lama.

Among those present were JWN director-general Mohamad Muda Bahadin and state financial officer Zairi Mat Ali.

The Syed Al-Attas Mansion is among the 10 heritage buildings set for restoration. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The Syed Al-Attas Mansion is a double-storey building believed to be more than 150 years old.

Nestled in the heart of Penang’s capital, the historical Category I building now owned by MBPP was the home of powerful Acehnese merchant Syed Mohd Al-Attas in the mid-19th century.

As for the 124-year-old Queen Victoria Memorial Clock Tower in Light Street, it was commissioned by local millionaire Cheah Chen Eok to commemorate Queen Victoria’s 60-year rule and cost 35,000 Straits dollars to build.

Other projects to be carried out by the city council include the Wayfinding Project at the core and buffer zone of George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site, the upgrading of public spaces like Green Hall Square and the back lanes of Carnavon Street and Malay Street.

Penang state secretary Zulkifli Long said the projects must be implemented and completed within two years from the date of approval.

He said progress reports must be submitted monthly to the JWN.

“A state-level monitoring committee must also be established to ensure the projects run smoothly and to optimise expenditure in accordance with financial regulations,” said Datuk Seri Zulkifli.

He reminded MBPP and GTWHI to carry out their responsibility with full integrity and dedication, and to ensure that there is no misuse of funds.

GTWHI general manager Ang Ming Chee said their allocation would be used to document and create measured drawings of about 40 Category II heritage buildings.

“This is a crucial preservation effort. If anything were to happen to the buildings, we have a record for reconstruction,” she explained, adding that the work would be done by young architects.

Since George Town was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008, some RM50 million had been allocated by the city council for various restoration, maintenance and upgrading projects. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK