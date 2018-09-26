1 killed, 11 injured in Thailand after old pagoda collapses at temple under renovation

BANGKOK (XINHUA) - One person was killed and 11 injured after an old pagoda collapsed during renovation at Phraya Tham Voraviharn Temple in Bangkok district on Tuesday (Sept 25).

Rescuers initially pulled out 11 workers from the debris and found three seriously injured.

Later in the day, one was found dead after being trapped in the rubble.

Police said the workers were moving in steel girders to support the foundation of the pagoda when it tilted and crashed.

Eyewitnesses recalled loud rumbling noises and saw debris raining on the workers.

Rescue workers said it took a few hours before they were able to pull the injured out of the debris.

The temple and the pagoda, which was designed as a bell tower, were said to have been built during the time of King Rama III in the 1800s.

The restoration work had been undertaken by the Fine Arts Department since May this year.

Phraya Tham Temple is a third class Royal temple from the late Ayutthaya period and located near the Temple of the Dawn on the west side of the Chao Phraya River.

The temple includes an ordination hall with a renowned wood pulpit carving and a contrasting pagoda.

The Fine Arts Department said it will investigate the pagoda crash.