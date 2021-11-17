1 killed, 1 injured after Malaysia's military jet crash

KUALA LUMPUR (XINHUA) - A jet belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) crashed in Penang state on Tuesday (Nov 16) night, leaving one member of the country's military killed and another injured, Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin said in a brief statement on Twitter that the RMAF has been directed to investigate and submit a detailed report on the incident.

"I just received a call from Air Force Chief General Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad informing me of the incident involving the Hawk 108 aircraft that crashed in Butterworth. One airman was killed; another was injured," Mr Hishammuddin said in a Facebook post late Tuesday night.

"The RMAF has been ordered to submit a detailed report and investigate the cause of the accident immediately," he added.

The minister also said the Ministry of Defence will provide all the necessary assistance to the families of the two airmen.

Separately, the RMAF confirmed that the incident, involving one of its Hawk fighter jets, occurred at around 10.07pm local time at the runway of the Butterworth Air Base, according to state news agency Bernama.

"RMAF is now taking immediate action and will announce developments regarding this accident," it said.