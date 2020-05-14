'Screening' against virus in Bangkok

People dining at tables with plastic dividers meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The Thai government has begun gradually easing its stringent lockdown this month as the number of Covid-19 infections in the country has fallen.

The authorities have allowed some businesses, including small retailers and outdoor markets, to reopen, and activities such as dining at street-food stalls have also been permitted to resume.

However, the nationwide emergency decree, night-time curfew and other social distancing measures that are intended to curb the spread of Covid-19 are expected to remain in place until the end of this month.