Scorching heat waves roasting the world: China Daily contributors

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Global warming is producing all types of extreme weather anomalies around the globe. In the past, these extreme weather events were mostly reflected in major floods and prolonged droughts, although in the past decade, wildfires have become rampant and received considerable attention.

But only during the last few years have extreme temperatures drawn global attention, not least because they have been occurring all over the world and all too frequently. This is not to say intense heat waves were not observed in the post-2000 period before the past few years. In August 2003, some 72,000 people died in Europe because of an extreme heat wave considered the hottest in 500 years. Similarly, in 2010, some 56,000 Russians died in another extreme heat wave.

Heat waves intensifying around the world

According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the world experienced 405 extreme heat waves from 1998 to 2017, which affected some 97 million people, claimed 166,346 lives and caused economic losses of US$61 billion (S$84.4 billion).

The UNDRR reported economic losses from all types of natural disasters during those 20 years. For example, storm damage accounted for some 55 per cent of the incidents, compared with about 11 per cent for extreme temperature events. There were also serious flaws in reporting about the natural disasters across the globe.

To give an example, less than 14 per cent of all natural disasters in Africa were reported. That means the UNDRR data on the impacts of extreme temperature events and other types of natural disasters were grossly underestimated.

Unlike earthquakes and hurricanes, other extreme weather events occur across the world. Asia, the most populous continent, bore the brunt of global natural disasters, including intense heat waves, accounting for 69 per cent of all deaths and 78 per cent of the total economic loss from 1998 to 2017. Also, 85 per cent of all the affected were in Asia.

Developing states suffer more from heat waves

Heat waves, or extreme temperatures, are defined based on a country's temperature profile. For instance, the Netherlands defines it as at least five consecutive days of the maximum temperature exceeding 25 degrees Celsius, with temperatures exceeding 30 C for at least three days. In the United States, the criterion is 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.5 C) for three or more consecutive days.

For residents of cities such as Beijing, New Delhi, Cairo and São Paulo, temperatures of 30 C or 32.5 C - considered very high in the Netherlands and the US - are normal in early summer itself. What is considered a heat wave in Western countries is often below average summer temperature in most of the developing countries.

Extreme heat waves therefore have a more devastating impact on developing countries, almost all of which are in the tropics and semi-tropics. In contrast, most of the developed countries are in the temperate region.

However, as the world warms, even countries in the temperate region such as Canada and the United Kingdom are facing extreme heat waves, and their maximum temperature records, set in the past, are falling.

Take Canada for example. Between June 25 and July 1, 2021, temperatures in some areas of British Columbia reached 49.6 C, higher than that in Kuwait or Dubai. Similarly, the temperature in London reached the historical high of 40.2 C last month. What is really worrying is that previous records were broken by a fraction of 1 C. Now, the increase is by 3-5 C, as seen in Canada and the UK.