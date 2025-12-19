Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia's Putin warns of risks for top oil producers' reserves in EU

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2025. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Dec 19 - Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday of risks for international reserves held by the world's ‍top ​oil producers in the European Union, ‍following discussions by EU leaders about using Russian assets to ​finance ​Ukraine.

Putin's remarks were aimed at some of the world's largest reserve holders, such as Saudi Arabia and the ‍United Arab Emirates, as well as other OPEC countries.

EU leaders ​decided on Friday to ⁠borrow cash to lend 90 billion euros ($105 billion) to Ukraine to finance its defence against Russia for the next two years, rather ​than use frozen Russian assets.

Putin said that a seizure of the ‌Russian assets, which he ​called "a robbery", had to be cancelled because it would have had grave consequences for EU member states.

"This is not just a blow to its image; it is an undermining of trust in the euro zone. The fact is ‍that many countries keep their gold and foreign exchange ​reserves in the euro zone, not only Russia but first and ​foremost the oil-producing countries," Putin said. REUTERS

