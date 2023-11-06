Putin to stay in power past 2024 and may be around till 2030, sources say

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to run in the March presidential election, a move that will keep him in power until least 2030, as he feels he must steer Russia through the most perilous period in decades, six sources have told Reuters.

Mr Putin, who was handed the presidency by Mr Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, has already served as president for longer than any other Russian ruler since Soviet revolutionary Josef Stalin, beating even Mr Leonid Brezhnev’s 18-year tenure.

Mr Putin turned 71 on Oct 7.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of Kremlin politics, said word of Mr Putin’s decision has trickled down, and that his advisers are now preparing for the campaign and a Putin election.

For Mr Putin – opinion polls show he enjoys approval ratings of 80 per cent inside Russia – the election is a formality if he runs. With the support of the state, the state media and almost no mainstream public dissent, he is certain to win.

“The decision has been made: He will run,” said one of the sources who has knowledge of planning.

A choreographed hint is due to come within a few weeks, another source said, confirming a Kommersant newspaper report in October.

Another source, also acquainted with the Kremlin’s thinking, confirmed that a decision has been made, and that Mr Putin’s advisers are preparing for Mr Putin’s participation.

Three other sources said the decision has been made: Mr Putin will run.

“The world we look out upon is very dangerous,” said one of the sources.

A foreign diplomatic source, who also requested anonymity, said Mr Putin made the decision recently and that the announcement would come soon.

While many foreign diplomats, spies and officials say they expect Mr Putin to stay in power for life, there has until now been no specific confirmation of his plans to run in the March 2024 presidential election.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment. Mr Peskov said in September that if Mr Putin decides to run, then no one would be able to compete with him.

The Kremlin has dismissed reports that Mr Putin was unwell as disinformation spread by the West.

Russia at war

While Mr Putin may face no real competition in the election, the former KGB spy faces the most serious set of challenges any Kremlin chief has faced since Mr Mikhail Gorbachev grappled with the crumbling Soviet Union more than three decades ago.