Russia's Putin arrives in India for summit talks with PM Modi

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

NEW DELHI, Dec 4 - Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday, where he was received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, beginning the Russian leader's first visit to old friend India since the start of the war in Ukraine nearly four years back.

Putin is accompanied by senior ministers and a large Russian business delegation on the two-day trip as Moscow and New Delhi seek to expand their economic ties beyond energy and defence.

Modi is hosting Putin for a private dinner on Thursday and the two leaders will hold summit talks on Friday.

Modi's presence to greet Putin on arrival at the airport is a rare gesture, as visiting foreign leaders are usually received by senior Indian ministers.

The two leaders embraced each other on the red carpet after Putin walked down from the aircraft.

Most recently, Modi received Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in February.

He also went to the airport to receive U.S. President Donald Trump when he visited India in 2020. REUTERS