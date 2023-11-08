Russia's Patrushev says West stoking risk nuclear weapons will be used

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General's office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo
MOSCOW - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday that the "destructive" policies of the United States and its allies were increasing the risk that nuclear, chemical or biological weapons would be used.

"The natural consequence of the United States' destructive policies is the deterioration in the global security," Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.

"The risk that nuclear, chemical and biological weapons will be used is increasing," Patrushev said. "The international arms control regime has been undermined." REUTERS

