Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov discusses Middle East crisis, Ukraine with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also discussed the military conflict in Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
27 min ago

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the worsening conflict in the Middle East with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, Mr Lavrov’s ministry said on Monday.

“A thorough exchange of views took place on a wide range of international and regional issues, including the sharply aggravated situation in the Middle East,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.

During the bilateral talks, Mr Lavrov and Mr Wang also discussed the military conflict in Ukraine and efforts to resolve it through “political and diplomatic methods”, the ministry said. REUTERS

