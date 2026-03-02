Russians in Iran can leave via Turkmenistan, Russian embassy says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 2, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

ASHGABAT, March 2 - Russia's embassy in Turkmenistan said on Monday that Russians unable to leave Iran could depart via Turkmenistan, a Central Asian former Soviet republic which shares a 1,148-kilometre (713-mile) border with northeastern Iran.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the embassy said Russians looking to leave via Turkmenistan could register with the Russian embassy in Tehran.

Turkmenistan maintains one of the strictest visa policies in the world, requiring virtually all foreign visitors to obtain a permit before entering. The country facilitated evacuation of foreigners from Iran via its territory during the war between Iran and Israel last year.

Other foreign nationals, including some Russians, have been departing Iran via its border crossings with Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In a statement earlier on Monday, Turkmenistan, which maintains strict neutrality in international affairs, called the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East "regrettable", and called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict. REUTERS