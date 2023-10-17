Russian strategic bombers patrol over Sea of Japan - defence ministry

A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bomber escorted by a Sukhoi Su-35S jet fighter during a seven-hour flight over the Sea of Japan, in this image taken from video released October 17, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

MOSCOW - Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said two Tu-95 strategic bombers had carried out a seven-hour flight over the Sea of Japan, accompanied by Su-35 fighter jets.

"The flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for using airspace," Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, long-range aviation commander, said in a statement.

"Long-range aviation pilots regularly carry out flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and Pacific Ocean," Kobylash said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top