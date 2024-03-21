Russian missile kills one, injures four in Ukraine's Mykolaiv, officials say

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Thursday killed at least one person and injured four others, a local official said.

It was not immediately clear what was being targeted. The regional governor Vitaliy Kim said that rescue work was continuing at the site.

Сity mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych added that a ballistic missile was used. Residential buildings were not damaged, he said.

The afternoon strike on the southern region follows a massive overnight attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv and surrounding region that injured at least 17 people and damaged civilian and industrial facilities. REUTERS

