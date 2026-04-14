Russian missile kills five in Ukraine's Dnipro, officials say

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April 14 - A Russian missile strike on Tuesday killed at least five civilians in Ukraine's southeast city of Dnipro, and injured over two dozen more, Ukrainian officials said.

"These were civilians who were simply driving down the road in their cars. People who were going about their business, heading home to their families," Ukraine's infrastructure minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on the Telegram app.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in the strike, according to prosecutors.

At least 10 people hospitalised were in a severe condition, the regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha added on Telegram. One of the victims, a 40-year-old man, died in the hospital, he said.

A video shared by officials showed cars with traces of blood and damage from debris. A shop nearby had its floor-to-ceiling windows blown out. REUTERS