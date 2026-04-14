Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in China for talks on Iran and Ukraine

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FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty following their meeting in Moscow, Russia April 3, 2026. Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, April 14 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China on Tuesday for talks on the wars in Ukraine and Iran as well as bilateral ties.

Lavrov was shown on Russian state television arriving in Beijing where is expected to hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"A thorough exchange of views is expected on a number of 'hot topics' and regional issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Middle East," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Wang will discuss bilateral cooperation and cooperation in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the G20, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the ministry said.

China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing, days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. Putin has sometimes described China as an "ally".

In its annual threat assessment, U.S. intelligence agencies cast China and Russia as the main competitors for Washington on everything from the Arctic and artificial intelligence to space and nuclear weapons. REUTERS