Russian dissident Kara-Murza transferred to punishment cell in new prison - media cites lawyer

MOSCOW - Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has been transferred to a new penal colony in the Omsk region of Siberia and placed in a punishment block, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported on Tuesday, citing his lawyer.

Kara-Murza, who had lobbied for Western sanctions against Russia, was sentenced to 25 years last year on treason and other charges that he denied, comparing the case against him to a Stalinist show trial. His wife said on Monday that he had been moved from his previous prison in Omsk and his whereabouts were unknown. REUTERS

