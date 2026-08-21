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Russian-Australian arrested for attempting to spy on Ukraine military

SYDNEY, Aug 21 - A dual Russian-Australian citizen was charged on Friday by the Australian Federal Police of foreign interference for trying to give Ukrainian military information to people he believed were linked to Russian intelligence.

The 27-year-old man is due to appear in court in the northern city of Brisbane later on Friday, with authorities alleging he joined the Ukrainian armed forces in May 2025 and shared information he obtained there.

• The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment. The man could not be reached for comment.

• Russia's embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• The man is accused of travelling to Russia in October 2024 for military-style training, returning to Australia in December that year. He then joined the Ukrainian armed forces.

• Authorities said there is nothing to suggest a current threat to Australia, though the investigation is ongoing.

• "Foreign interference is an insidious crime and has a bigger impact on Australia than many people realise," AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett said in a statement.

• Since 2020, an Australian task force has charged eight people with espionage or foreign interference offences. REUTERS