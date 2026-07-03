Russian attacks kill 4, injure 10 in Ukraine overnight, officials say

Rescuers work at a site of a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine in this handout picture released June 28, 2026. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy region/Handout via REUTERS

July 3 - Four people were killed and another 10 injured in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine, officials said on Telegram in the early hours of Friday.

In the bordering Sumy region, two women, an elderly man and a girl younger than two years old were killed and three others injured after a Russian drone hit a house, said Oleh Hryhorov, the head of the regional military administration.

In the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, seven people were injured after a Russian missile strike on the densely built urban area, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's defence council.

A day of mourning will be observed in Kyiv on Friday after at least three dozen people were killed there on Thursday in the deadliest Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital this year. REUTERS