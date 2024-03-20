Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills three people, police say

A Russian attack on Ukraine's northern city of Kharkiv on Wednesday hit an eight-storey building and a factory, killing three people and injuring at least five others, the head of the investigative department of regional police said.

Kharkiv region, which borders Russia to the north and lies close to the front line, has suffered regular attacks during Russia's two-year-old invasion.

"A regular printing house, a furniture and paint products factory (were hit)," Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the unit, said on Facebook.

The attack sparked a fire across more than 1,000 square metres, he said, adding that the number of casualties could rise. REUTERS