Russia urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to use diplomacy to solve disputes

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June 30 - Russia's Foreign Ministry urged Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday to use diplomacy to resolve their longstanding differences.

A Foreign Ministry statement referred to the "tragic episode" of Pakistan airstrikes carried out on border areas.

The United Nations said on Monday at least 28 people were killed. Pakistan's security forces and the Afghan Taliban gave higher figures.

"The Russian side urges Islamabad and Kabul to end the armed conflict and resolve disputed issues through political and diplomatic means," the statement on the ministry's website said.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring militants it blames for plotting attacks in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban denies the accusations, saying militancy is Pakistan's internal problem. REUTERS