Russia urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to stop fighting and negotiate

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 27 - Russia urged Afghanistan and Pakistan on Friday to halt cross-border attacks immediately and resolve their differences by diplomatic means.

Russia is the only country to officially recognise the Taliban government of Afghanistan, and also has good relations with Pakistan.

"Of course, the direct military clashes that have taken place do not bode well. Therefore we hope that they will cease as soon as possible... Like everyone else, we are closely monitoring this situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov confirmed a visit to Russia by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was being prepared, without giving a date. State news agency RIA said it would happen next week.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was concerned by the sharp military escalation between the two neighbours.

"We call on our friends Afghanistan and Pakistan to abandon this dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table to resolve all differences through political and diplomatic means," she wrote on Telegram. REUTERS