Russia to help select and train first Myanmar cosmonaut

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Head of the Roscosmos space corporation Dmitry Bakanov walks, on the day of the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Chris Williams, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev, lifts off to the International Space Station (ISS) in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 26 - Russia said on Thursday it will help select and train Myanmar's first cosmonaut in a sign of growing ties with the Southeast Asian state.

The offer was made during a visit to Myanmar this week by Dmitry Bakanov, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, who signed an agreement with his Myanmar counterpart on developing cooperation in human space flight.

Roscosmos said Bakanov also met Min Aung Hlaing, head of Myanmar's military junta.

Myanmar will deploy a data-collection station for Russia's GLONASS satellite navigation system, and provide a site for a warning system to track hazardous objects in near-Earth space, Roscosmos said.

Min Aung Hlaing visited Moscow last year for talks with President Vladimir Putin, and the two countries subsequently signed an investment deal that Russia hopes will open up opportunities in Myanmar for its energy companies.

Russia has also contracted to build a small-scale nuclear plant in Myanmar, where the junta seized power in 2021 by toppling the elected government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. REUTERS