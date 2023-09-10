Ukraine’s strikes go for Russian military targets, says intelligence chief

Lt-Gen Kyrylo Budanov (far right) poses for a picture with his brothers-in-arms in front of a destroyed tank, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS





KYIV, Ukraine - Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory are mainly aimed at military targets, intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Saturday.

Attacks on Russian territory, which were rare at the beginning of the offensive, have intensified in recent months, with Kyiv increasingly claiming responsibility for them.

“All (the targets) are enterprises of the military-industrial complex,” said Lieutenant-General Budanov.

“This is the difference that distinguishes us from Russians.”

He was speaking during a rare public appearance at a meeting in Kyiv.

“Enterprises burn, high-tech machines burn, there are explosions, there are very deep sabotage measures, but people do not suffer.”

Russian authorities have reported civilian casualties from some Ukrainian attacks.

Lt-Gen Budanov also said that a site manufacturing chips used in Iskander missiles had recently been attacked.

“Explosions in the aggressor country sober up society a little, but they don’t have a massive effect yet,” he said, adding: “It’s a matter of time.”

Separately on Saturday, Russian air defences reportedly shot down three Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea, one in the north-west and two in the west of the annexed Ukrainian peninsula, according to Mr Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of the local administration.

Russia’s Tass news agency said the country’s defence ministry told reporters air defences had thwarted an attempted Ukrainian attack by a drone targeting objects at around 7.30pm local time.

Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. AFP, REUTERS

