Ukraine’s strikes go for Russian military targets, says intelligence chief

KYIV, Ukraine - Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory are mainly aimed at military targets, intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Saturday.

Attacks on Russian territory, which were rare at the beginning of the offensive, have intensified in recent months, with Kyiv increasingly claiming responsibility for them.

“All (the targets) are enterprises of the military-industrial complex,” said Lieutenant-General Budanov.

“This is the difference that distinguishes us from Russians.”

He was speaking during a rare public appearance at a meeting in Kyiv.

“Enterprises burn, high-tech machines burn, there are explosions, there are very deep sabotage measures, but people do not suffer.”

Russian authorities have reported civilian casualties from some Ukrainian attacks.

Lt-Gen Budanov also said that a site manufacturing chips used in Iskander missiles had recently been attacked.

“Explosions in the aggressor country sober up society a little, but they don’t have a massive effect yet,” he said, adding: “It’s a matter of time.”