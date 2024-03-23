Russia says United States must share any information it has on attack near Moscow

U.S. national security spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends the congress of the International Russophile Movement in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2023. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/ File photo
Updated
Mar 23, 2024, 03:18 AM
Published
Mar 23, 2024, 03:18 AM

MOSCOW - Russia said on Friday that if the United States knew for sure that Ukraine was not involved in a mass shooting incident at a concert hall near Moscow Washington should share any information it had.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said earlier on Friday that there was "no indication at this time that Ukraine, Ukrainians were involved".

"The White House said it sees no signs that Ukraine or Ukrainians are involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On what basis do officials in Washington draw any conclusions in the midst of a tragedy about someone's innocence?"

She said that if Washington had information, it should be shared and that if Washington had no information, it should not be talking in such a way. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top