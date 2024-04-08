Russia says Ukraine tried to strike nuclear power plant again with drone

FILE PHOTO: A view shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the bank of Kakhovka Reservoir near the town of Nikopol after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo
Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 08:14 PM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 08:14 PM

MOSCOW - The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station said on Monday that a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the roof of Reactor No. 6.

"Today, a kamikaze drone was shot down over the plant. It fell on the roof of Unit 6," the plant said, below a picture of reactor No. 6.

Reactor No. 6 is currently shut down, according to the plant.

Russia said Ukraine struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station controlled by Russian forces three times on Sunday and demanded the West respond, though Kyiv said it had nothing to do with the attacks.

Russian forces took control of the plant in 2022 shortly after their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Both Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of risking a nuclear accident by attacking the plant. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top