Russia says Ukraine peace talks in Geneva were difficult, but business-like

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Russia's presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky speaks during a press conference on the day of the third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 18 - Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday that U.S.-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva had been difficult but business-like, and that a new round of talks would be held soon.

The U.S. has been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, but progress has been halting, with Russia demanding Ukraine withdraw from parts of the eastern Donbas region it still controls, an idea Kyiv has rejected.

"The negotiations lasted two days: a very long time yesterday in various formats, and then about two hours today," Medinsky, a senior Kremlin aide, told reporters in Geneva.

"They were difficult but business-like. The next meeting will take place soon," he said.

Medinsky declined to answer questions from reporters after his short statement. REUTERS