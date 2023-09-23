Russia says Karabakh Armenian fighters start giving up arms as aid arrives

KORNIDZOR, Armenia – Armenian fighters in the breakaway region of Nagorno Karabakh have started to lay down their weapons, as some humanitarian aid reaches the 120,000 Armenians there who say the world has abandoned them after Azerbaijan defeated their forces.

The Armenians of Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, were forced to declare a ceasefire on Wednesday after a lightning 24-hour military operation by the much larger Azerbaijani military.

“The armed formations of Karabakh have begun handing over weapons and military equipment under the control of Russian peacekeepers,” said Russia, which has around 2,000 peacekeepers in Karabakh.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said so far six armoured vehicles, more than 800 guns and about 5,000 rounds of ammunition were handed over by the rebels.

Russia said it delivered more than 50 tonnes of food and other aid.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it supplied 28,000 diapers, as well as blankets and fuel, and promised to send more.

The future of Karabakh and its 120,000 ethnic Armenians hangs in the balance: Azerbaijan wants to integrate the long-contested region, but ethnic Armenians say they fear they will be persecuted and have accused the world of abandoning them.

Armenians in Karabakh told Reuters they were essentially besieged in the region – with little food, electricity or fuel – and called on big powers to help them.

Azerbaijan envisages an amnesty for Karabakh Armenian fighters who give up their arms and has said the Armenians can leave the region for Armenia if they want.

Armenia, which lost a 2020 war to Azerbaijan over the region, has set up space for tens of thousands of Armenians from Karabakh, though Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he does not want them to leave their homes unless it is absolutely necessary.

‘Abandoned’

Azerbaijan began its “anti-terrorist” operation on Tuesday against Nagorno-Karabakh after some of its troops were killed in what Baku said were attacks from the mountainous region.

The United States said it was deeply concerned by “Azerbaijan’s military actions”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said he was “concerned about the humanitarian situation for the population inside Nagorno-Karabakh, and the imperative of having unimpeded access for humanitarian organisations to reach populations in need is also front and centre in our thinking”.

Accounts of the fighting were chilling.

Mr Armenui Karapetyan, an Armenian in Karabakh, said he was now homeless, holding just a few possessions and a photograph of his 24-year-old son who died in 2020, after leaving his home in the village of Kusapat.