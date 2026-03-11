Russia says it shot down two British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

MOSCOW, March 11 - Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces shot down two British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles over the past 24 hours, according to the RIA news agency.

Earlier Ukraine said it had used Storm Shadow missiles to strike a key plant producing missile components in the Russian city of Bryansk on Tuesday.

The governor of Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that six civilians were killed and 42 injured in the attack.

Separately, the Russian defence ministry said its forces had captured the settlement of Chervona Zoria in Ukraine's Sumy region. REUTERS