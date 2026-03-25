Russia says it remains in contact with US on Ukraine settlement

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) and Togo's President of the Council of Ministers Faure Gnassingbe (not pictured) meet at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/File Photo

MOSCOW, March 25 - Russia remains in contact with the United States on a possible settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and hopes Washington will continue its mediation efforts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Moscow continues to maintain contact with the Americans through existing channels. We are receiving updates on the situation. We welcome the continued efforts by the American side to create the necessary conditions for reaching a settlement in the Ukrainian issue," Peskov said, adding that Russia remains open for dialogue.

The Vedomosti newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday, citing sources, that a delegation of Russian lawmakers from the State Duma is expected to visit the U.S. in the near future.

Commenting on the report, Peskov said the Kremlin welcomed all forms of dialogue with Washington and that, if the visit were to take place, it would be in the interests of both countries. REUTERS