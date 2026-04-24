Russia says EU sanctions will have dire consequences amid global squeeze

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a joint news conference of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, Russia April 3, 2026. Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, April 24 - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that restrictions on hydrocarbons in new EU sanctions against Russia would have dire consequences given the current global shortage of resources.

The EU adopted its 20th package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's war in Ukraine on Thursday after Slovakia and Hungary dropped their opposition to the move following the resumption of flows through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Zakharova said the sanctions would be a blow to developing countries which can no longer afford to buy energy resources at inflated prices, and pose threat to food security, as they impose additional restrictions on fertilisers.

Russia, Zakharova said, would take "tough" retaliatory measures against the EU. REUTERS