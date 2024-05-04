Russia adds Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to ‘wanted’ list

MOSCOW - Russia has added Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to its list of wanted criminals, a government database showed on May 4.

Mr Zelensky appeared in the Russian interior ministry’s “wanted” list, an online database of alleged criminals sought by the authorities.

It stated that the Ukrainian leader was wanted “under an article of the criminal code,” without providing further details.

There was no immediate comment from Russian officials on why Mr Zelensky had been added to the list.

Moscow has targeted Mr Zelensky since the start of its invasion of Ukraine, in February 2022.

The Ukrainian president said in 2023 he was aware of at least “five or six” assassination attempts against him that had been foiled.

The day after sending troops into Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an address to the nation in which he called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow Mr Zelensky.