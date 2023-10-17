Russia push for UN Security Council action on Israel, Gaza fails

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. PHOTO: REUTERS
UNITED NATIONS - A Russian-drafted UN Security Council resolution that would have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza failed to get the minimum nine votes needed in the 15-member body on Monday.

The draft resolution received five votes in favour, four votes against and there were six abstentions.

Russia proposed the one-page draft text on Friday, which also called for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid access and the safe evacuation of civilians in need.

The text condemned violence against civilians and all acts of terrorism, but did not name Hamas, who killed 1,300 people in Israel on Oct 7.

In response, Israel has bombarded Gaza for days, killing more than 2,700 Palestinians while its troops prepare a ground assault. REUTERS

