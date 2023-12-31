Russia launches overnight air assault targeting Kyiv, Ukraine says

KHARKIV – Russia launched a fresh bombardment on Ukrainian regions in the hours leading into New Year's Eve, Ukrainian officials said, targeting Kyiv and inflicting damage on residential areas of the north-eastern city of Kharkiv.

Ukraine's air defence systems in the region surrounding Kyiv were engaged late on Dec 30 in repelling Russia's drone attack, the military administration of the region said on their Telegram messaging channel.

The scale or potential damage of the attack was not immediately clear.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city where twin Russian missile strikes on Dec 30 injured at least 21 people, a fresh drone attack that came in several waves hit residential buildings in the city centre, spouting fires, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

"All relevant emergency services are already on the site," Mr Terekhov said in a message at 1.40am local time. "Information about potential casualties is being clarified."

The last week of 2023 has seen increased attacks by both sides, with Russia killing at least 31 civilians in its biggest air assault in the war on Ukraine on Dec 29, and 20 people killed as a result of Ukraine's attack on the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod on Dec 30. REUTERS

