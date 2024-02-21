Russia denies US claims that Moscow plans to put nuclear weapons in space

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space and his defence minister flatly denied U.S. claims that Russia was developing a nuclear capability for space.

An unidentified source briefed on the matter told Reuters last week in the United States that Washington had new intelligence related to Russian nuclear capabilities and attempts to develop a space-based weapon.

"Our position is clear and transparent: we have always been categorically against and are now against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space," Putin told Sergei Shoigu, his defence minister

"We urge not only compliance with all agreements that exist in this area, but also offered to strengthen this joint work many times," Putin said.

He added that Russia's activities in space did not differ from those of other countries, including the United States.

U.S. sources had suggested that Russia had some sort of new capability in space, but there was little detail and no evidence was published.

The New York Times newspaper reported that the U.S. intelligence was related to Russia’s attempts to develop a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon.

'NO SUCH PROJECTS'

Commenting on the U.S. allegation, Shoigu said that there were no plans of the kind outlined by the unidentified sources in the United States.

"Firstly, there are no such projects - nuclear weapons in space. Secondly, the United States knows that this does not exist," Shoigu told Putin.

He accused the White House of trying to scare U.S. lawmakers into allocating more funds for Ukraine as part of Washington's plan to inflict what he said was a strategic defeat on Russia.

He said the second reason for the leaked information about the alleged Russian weapon was to encourage Russia to engage in a dialogue about strategic stability.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has led to the most serious confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, and the post-Cold War arms control architecture has crumbled.

Putin said Russia had never been against discussions about strategic stability, but he also said that it was impossible to divide what he said was the West's aim to defeat Russia and talks about strategic security.

"If they seek to inflict a strategic defeat on us, then we must think about what strategic stability means for our country," Putin said.

"Therefore, we do not reject anything, we do not give up anything, but we need to figure out what they want. They usually want to achieve unilateral advantages. That's not going to happen."

Putin did not rule out talks at defence and foreign ministry level with the United States on strategic stability.