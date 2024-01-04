Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners of war after UAE mediation

Ukrainian prisoners of war are seen after a swop, at an unknown location in Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
42 min ago

KYIV - Ukraine and Russia on Jan 3 announced their first exchange of prisoners of war for nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what Moscow said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

Russia’s defence ministry said 248 military personnel had been handed over by Ukraine.

Kyiv said it had brought home 230 people - 224 soldiers and six civilians - in what it said had been the largest documented swop of troops so far.

Ukraine’s POW coordination centre also briefly acknowledged the UAE’s role in the exchange, without giving details.

Despite the lack of any dialogue on how to end the 22-month war, Kyiv and Moscow have held many prisoner swops since the early months of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

But the rate of the exchanges dropped in 2023 and the last one took place in early August. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Russian attacks kill three in Ukraine
Russia pounds Ukraine’s two biggest cities in new wave of attacks; 5 dead

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top