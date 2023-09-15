Russia and N. Korea did not sign any military or other agreements during summit- Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
51 min ago
Published
51 min ago

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia and North Korea had not sign any agreements on military matters or on any other areas during Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia this week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that there had not been a plan to sign any formal agreements during the visit, which saw Kim hold one-on-one talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Kim, who is still in Russia, inspected a Russian fighter jet factory that is under Western sanctions on Friday.

Washington and its allies fear his visit could strengthen Russia's military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang's missile program. REUTERS

