Rule of law and norms needed for successful social governance: Ong Ye Kung at China forum

Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung (left) with Mr Chen Wenqing, a member of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo, in Hangzhou on April 20.

– An effective combination of the rule of law and social norms is needed for successful social governance, including in resolving community disputes, said Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung at a high-level bilateral forum with China.

Singapore is merging the two approaches by updating its laws to account for new developments while actively cultivating shared values and norms within society as it evolves, he said.

It is “wishful thinking” to expect people to resolve disputes on their own through a strong sense of propriety, as unruly behaviour and misunderstandings will always exist, he said.

“Conversely, if we over-rely on law and enforcement to resolve disputes, people would only behave when authorities are watching. There would be no kindness, care and warmth in society,” he added.

Mr Ong, who is also Health Minister, was giving a keynote address at the 5th Singapore-China Social Governance Forum, held on April 20 at the Westlake Villa Hangzhou.

It was attended by more than 60 officials from both countries who work in fields ranging from social development and culture to law and public security.

The forum, held once every two years, is a bilateral platform where officials exchange views on issues related to social governance. Its theme in 2026 is “Building Cohesive and Stable Communities Through Dispute Resolution”.

This platform is “an important channel for exchanges and cooperation on social governance” and enables both countries to learn from each other, said Mr Chen Wenqing, a member of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo, a top decision-making body.

Mr Chen, who headed the Chinese delegation, is also the secretary of the Communist Party’s Political and Legal Affairs Commission, a body that oversees China’s law enforcement apparatus, including the police, courts and prosecutor’s office.

He said in his keynote address that China and Singapore have many similarities in social governance, given how both countries prioritise the public’s needs, are committed to economic development, uphold the rule of law, and emphasise alternative dispute resolution methods such as mediation.

At the forum, the Singapore delegation shared examples of how the Republic tackles social governance and resolves community disputes in the face of fresh challenges. These include digital technologies that enable the spread of misinformation, and immigration that has shifted the composition of society.

“For multiracial and multi-religious Singapore, our utmost priority since day one is to maintain peace and harmony in our communities,” said Mr Ong.

He used the Chinese words “fa” and “li” – referring to the rule of law, and social norms or virtues respectively – to outline the Republic’s thinking to the Chinese participants, who made up half the audience.

Mr Ong explained how Singapore had in 2025 enacted the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act, complementing a pre-existing Act on religious harmony because secular racial issues not tied to specific religions had come up as society evolved.

The Republic had also moved to address misinformation via the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, while supporting access to accurate and reliable information by restructuring the print media into a trust and supporting it with public funds, he said.

On the subject of immigration, Mr Ong said a more diverse population can be a “great strength” that fosters inclusivity in the community, but he also observed that this has “turned against” and divided society in many countries.

Singapore has sought to integrate its new citizens and permanent residents through programmes that help them better understand Singapore’s history and values, and build connections with fellow residents and community leaders, he said.

In a separate speech, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said Singapore is cognisant that new divides can emerge within society, arising from widening social inequality and community disputes.

Even as Singapore continues progressing economically, “there is a risk that... those from less well-off families will find opportunities closed to them”, he said. “This will certainly impact our social cohesion in the long term.”

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said that Singapore is cognisant that new divides can emerge within society. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Mr Masagos outlined how Singapore is enhancing the social mobility of lower-income families through initiatives such as ComLink+, creating shared spaces and experiences to foster a shared identity, and encouraging citizens to give back to the community by donating to charitable causes and by volunteering.

Looking to the future, he pointed to the integration of technology and artificial intelligence in social and community services as an opportunity to enhance the reach and effectiveness of support systems.

To give an example, he cited how he had recently visited companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen which had integrated new technologies into products that could improve people’s lives.

At the forum, members of the Chinese delegation described their experiences with social governance and dispute resolution in the country of 1.4 billion people, referencing a model known as the “Fengqiao Experience”.

Fengqiao refers to a town in the province of Zhejiang, where the forum was held. The Fengqiao Experience is a system of grassroots management that was first used in Fengqiao and then countrywide in the 1960s.

This model was later promoted by Chinese President Xi Jinping as an important part of social governance in the country. The system aims to resolve social issues at the local level through “comprehensive governance centres”.

Mr Wang Hao, party secretary of Zhejiang, said that 99.8 per cent of all disputes in the province are now resolved at the grassroots level.

Mr Yin Bai, secretary-general of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission, said China is also working to improve people’s well-being – through bettering their livelihoods and social benefits – as a fundamental way to prevent disputes from arising.

Wrapping up the forum, which ran for about 6½ hours, including lunch, Mr Masagos said challenges that countries face with social governance will continue to evolve as new technologies create new opportunities for connection and division, demographic changes reshape communities, and global events test people’s resilience and adaptability.

“But I am confident that by continuing to learn from each other, by sharing our experiences and insights, and by maintaining our commitment to building inclusive, harmonious societies, we can meet these challenges successfully,” he said.

The Singapore delegation , which also includes Ministers of State Dinesh Vasu Dash and Alvin Tan, will visit sites demonstrating China’s approach to social governance on April 21 and return to Singapore the next day.