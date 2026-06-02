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Rubio: No change in US policy on Taiwan

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's FY2027 budget request for the Department of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on June 2.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on June 2 there has been no change in US policy on Taiwan and that Washington wants to see the status quo preserved.

“The most important thing to understand is we want to see the status quo preserved as-is at this moment. That’s our policy, that’s what we’ve said, that’s what we continue to say,” Rubio said, at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

“It’s a very... delicate relationship to balance, but our policy on Taiwan is not changing,” Rubio said.

May’s summit in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing led to some concern in Taipei about the US commitment to help the democratically ruled island defend itself. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.