Rubio and Japan counterpart talk after Trump Iran coalition call

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

March 16 - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump called on allies to create a coalition to reopen the vital waterway.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said earlier on Monday that Japan had made no decision about dispatching naval vessels to escort ships in the Middle East. An official of Japan's Foreign Ministry said there was no request from Rubio in their call for Japan to send warships.

The following is from the outline of the call provided by Japan's Foreign Ministry:

* "The two foreign ministers exchanged views primarily onthe current situation in the Middle East, including developmentsconcerning Iran. * "Minister Motegi stated that Japan condemns Iran'sactions, including attacks on civilian facilities such asenergy-related facilities in Gulf countries and acts thatthreaten the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. * "He also noted that ensuring freedom and safety ofnavigation in the Strait of Hormuz is extremely important to theinternational community, including Japan, from the perspectiveof energy security, and said that Japan will continue to makeall necessary diplomatic efforts in cooperation with theinternational community, including the United States. * "The two ministers confirmed that they would continue tomaintain close communication in responding to the situationinvolving Iran."

The readout added that Japan and the United States would continue to work closely to prepare for the visit this week to Washington of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. REUTERS