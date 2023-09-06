Romania says parts of Russian drone fell on its territory -media

Parts of a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Romanian defence minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, the HotNews website reported citing Romanian broadcaster Antena 3 CNN.

Ukraine said on Monday that Russian drones had detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania during an overnight air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, but Bucharest denied then its territory had been hit.

"I confirm that pieces which might be the elements of a drone were found," Tilvar said, according to HotNews.

He added the area was not evacuated because there was nothing to suggest that the parts posed a threat.

The defense and foreign ministries along with President Iohannis Klaus had all denied reports of the drones detonating on Romanian territory and said Russian attacks did not cause a direct threat to Romanian territory.

Moscow has conducted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since the start of its invasion last year.

Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, it has repeatedly struck Ukrainian river ports that lie across the Danube from Romania. REUTERS